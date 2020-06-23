Protest against proposed changes to Ontario community care act

Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff will be greeted by protestors if he heads to work tomorrow at his Beamsville office.

Members of the Ontario Health Coalition will be demonstrating in front of MPP's offices across the province tomorrow, starting at noon, as well as on the lawn of Queen's Park to demand major changes to long term care homes.

The Coalition says the Ford government has still not taken any action to address staffing shortages.

Instead the group says the government is pushing through a home care and community care act and a bill that would limit families’ ability to launch class action lawsuits against private companies, like for-profit long-term care homes.

Those who wish to join the Coalition’s events, which are all outdoors, are reminded that masks are mandatory, all participants are asked to keep 2-metres distance at all times and car cavalcades will be an option for those who wish to stay in their vehicles.

