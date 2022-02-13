Protest at Peace Bridge sparked road closures and traffic jams this weekend

A frustrating weekend for many drivers in Niagara as planned protests at the Peace Bridge sparked road closures and traffic jams.

While the Peace Bridge crossing in Fort Erie is open with no delays, trucks travelling in Niagara today headed to the Queenston Lewiston Bridge worried they would be stuck in road closures.

As of 7 p.m. trucks heading into the U.S. at the Queenston Lewiston Bridge are waiting one hour and 40 minutes.

OPP are warning of major delays on highway 405 from the QEW due to high volume of traffic.

On Saturday morning, OPP closed the QEW Fort Erie bound at Gilmore Road to avoid a major gathering of trucks near the border crossing.

Protesters were forced to drive through the town, and tried to block border traffic at Central and Garrison Roads until police moved in.

Meantime, the organizers of the so-called ``Freedom Convoy'' that has clogged Ottawa's downtown streets for more than two weeks say they'll try to convince truckers to agree to move out of residential areas by tomorrow.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says he has struck a deal with the protesters that would see them confine their noisy demonstration to the area around Parliament Hill.

Watson says he'll meet with the demonstrators if they comply by noon tomorrow.

He says in a letter to protesters that residents are ``exhausted'' and ``on edge'' due to the demonstrations and warns that some businesses teetering on the brink of permanent closure because of the disruptions.

(With files from the Canadian Press)