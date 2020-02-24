Protest on Hamilton rail line may impact GO trains Tuesday

If you take the GO train, you may want to double check your train is still a go before leaving in the morning.

A Facebook group called “ Wet’suwet’en Hamilton Strong has organized a blockade of the rail line in Hamilton.

Metrolinx says they anticipate disruptions Tuesday morning.

A protest has also shutdown highway 6 in Caledonia.

Apost on their Facebook site reads:

‘As of 5pm today (February 24th) we have set-up a rail blockade in Hamilton, ON., in response to the OPP raid on Tyendinaga this morning. Our intention is to stay here indefinitely and we are calling on others to join us. Come for a couple hours or stay for the night, and bring your friends! If you plan on coming out, dress warmly, bring blankets and sleeping bags, and snacks are always welcome. If you can’t make it out, please help spread the word and share this with your networks.

The site is a bit tricky to get to, but not impossible. It can be accessed from either the West or East side of the tracks, and there is parking scattered around relatively close on both sides.’