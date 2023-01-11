Protest planned Saturday at MPP New Year's Levee in Fonthill

Protesters are looking to send a message to Sam Oosterhoff this weekend.

Opposition to the governments Bill-23 will gather outside the Niagara West MPP's New Year's Levee on Saturday.

The Levee is set for 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch, 141 Highway 20 East in Fonthill.

The protest is being organized by Biodiversity and Climate Action Niagara (BCAC), a collective of 22 citizens' organizations from Niagara.

Liz Benneian, chair of BCAC, says, "More affordable housing is definitely needed but developing on Greenbelt land and conservation lands will not provide it. The Province's own report said land availability was not the problem. Municipalities had plans for accommodating future growth within municipal boundaries in their recently updated official plans. What's needed is smart urban planning and for the Provincial and Federal levels of government to get back into the business of building truly affordable housing such as they did a few decades ago."

The protest is planned for 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m on Saturday.