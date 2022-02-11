Protest planned this weekend at Peace Bridge in Fort Erie

Officials in the region are preparing for a demonstration this weekend at the Peace Bridge.

Fort Erie Mayor Wayne Redekop says they know the protestors are coming and police are leading the plans locally, "There have been meetings among the various agencies to discuss what might happen and how it might be responded to."'

Organizers of other trucking protests have been sharing details on social media for the past couple days and meet ups are expected on both sides of the border.

Redekop says any disruption of cross border travel will have big impacts "on a personal level it would interfere with all the people that are trying to cross for jobs, it would interfere with people trying to interact with their family and friends, and in a larger scale it would have obvious impacts on commercial goods going back and forth"

The protests in Windsor at the Ambassador bridge and at a crossing in Alberta have brought cross border traffic to a standstill.

There is no clear indication if the weekends plans in Buffalo and Fort Erie will halt traffic on the bridge or stay off to the side.