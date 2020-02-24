Protest shuts down highway 6 in Caledonia

Highway 6 is closed in Caledonia as protesters gather for what they are calling 'a call of action protest.'

Haldimand OPP have closed the highway between Argyle St. South and Greens Rd.

They are asking drivers to be patient and expect delays due to the demonstration.

Protesters are holding signs reading 'no pipelines.'

Meantime, tensions mounted in Mohawk communities near Montreal after Ontario Provincial Police moved in on a rail blockade in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.

Mohawks in Kanesatake, northwest of Montreal, blocked the highway running through their community, while in Kahnawake, to the south of the metropolis, protesters staged a rolling blockade that briefly halted traffic heading to a major bridge leading to Montreal.

Kenneth Deer, secretary of the Mohawk Nation of Kahnawake, said people in the community are upset with the OPP action to dismantle the blockade near Belleville, Ont.

The blockade was in support of Wet'suwet'en traditional chiefs opposed to a British Columbia natural gas pipeline.