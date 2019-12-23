Protesters dump manure in front of Premier Doug Ford's constituency office
Toronto police say protesters dumped manure in front of Premier Doug Ford's constituency office on Sunday.
They say the incident happened at around noon in the west-end suburb of Etobicoke.
Investigators say they responded to a call about the incident, but nobody's filed a police report.
No charges have been laid.
A statement from the premier's office says that if a response is what the protesters are looking for, they're not getting one from Ford.
The statement wished the protesters a Merry Christmas and says the government hopes the protesters have a more productive new year.
