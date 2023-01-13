Protesters will gather in Fonthill to oppose changes to the Greenbelt

Protesters will use a New Years' celebration being held by a Niagara politician to show their opposition to changes to the Greenbelt.

Residents opposed with the government's Bill-23 will gather outside Sam Oosteerhoff's New Year's Levee tomorrow afternoon at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch in Fonthill.

Oosterhoff says he has reached out the group, and Liz, to explain the benefits of the bill, but a meeting has not taken place.

"I understand there are a lot of conversations about a couple components to the bill and I think it's important to clarify."

He tells CKTB, 88 acres of the Greenbelt are being re-designated in Niagara, but overall more land will be added to the Greenbelt across the province.

The protest is being organized by Biodiversity and Climate Action Niagara (BCAC), a collective of 22 citizens' organizations from Niagara.

Chair Liz Benneian says more affordable housing is definitely needed but developing on Greenbelt land and conservation lands will not provide it.

"The Province's own report said land availability was not the problem. Municipalities had plans for accommodating future growth within municipal boundaries in their recently updated official plans. What's needed is smart urban planning and for the Provincial and Federal levels of government to get back into the business of building truly affordable housing such as they did a few decades ago."

The protest is planned for 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m on Saturday.