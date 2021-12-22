Protestors target Dr. Hirji's home

The trend of protesting at a public officials home continues in Niagara.

Last night a dozen or so people showed up at Dr. Mustafa Hirji's home yelling into a megaphone and flashing lights into his windows.

The group spent an hour shouting at the home while there was no indication that the Acting Medical Officer of Health was home.

Regional Chair Jim Bradley released a statement saying, "This type of behaviour contributes nothing to our public discourse and serve only as an embarrassment."

St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik sent out a tweet saying, "If people want to protest at government offices - that’s fair but showing up at their home is never acceptable. People involved should be ashamed of themselves."

The demonstration follows recent protests at Premier Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliot's home.

It is disturbing to see the threatening behaviour towards Niagara’s Medical Officer of Health, @mustafahirji at his home. This growing trend of protesting at public official’s private homes needs to stop. 1/2 — Walter Sendzik (@WSendzik) December 22, 2021

1/3 - I saw the video anti-vaxxers targeting Dr. Hirji's home, this is nonsense and it has to stop. Dr. Hirji is a public servant, a medical professional, and doing his best to save lives. He has the support of elected officials and residents across Niagara. — Wayne Gates (@Wayne_Gates) December 22, 2021

This is a terrible escalation of tactics by anti-vaxxers in Niagara. Attempting to intimidate the Medical Officer of Health during the pandemic at his home is a threat aimed at all of us as it is attempting to undermine our collective health and safety. https://t.co/ahjhaM8Bu6 — Chris Bittle (@Chris_Bittle) December 22, 2021

If goons are now intimidating doctors at their own private family home, then the new amendments to the Criminal Code under Bill C-3 should apply. Solidarity with Dr @mustafahirji and all HCW enduring this type of behaviour. https://t.co/c61dq3RPjc pic.twitter.com/IlMFlsUfec — Karrie Porter (@karrieporter) December 22, 2021

Full statement from Regional Chair Jim Bradley.

I am both frustrated and saddened that yet again we are witnessing the harassment of Dr. Hirji by a small group of people. I want to be exceptionally clear: there is no room for the actions that occurred this evening, and I know I stand with the vast majority of Niagara residents when I say that demonstrations at an individual’s private residence are completely unacceptable and reprehensible.

I also know that I stand with hundreds of thousands of Niagara’s residents when I say that we support Dr. Hirji, and the entire team at Public Health. Since March 2020, our hard-working staff in Public Health have made incalculable sacrifices in both their personal and professional lives to keep us safe. We owe a massive debt of gratitude to Dr. Hiriji for his courageous leadership and guidance over the last 21 months.

Make no mistake, the work of our Medical Officer of Health has saved lives in Niagara.

While I believe in freedom of expression, I also believe that we have to hold individuals accountable when their actions are over the line. Actions that could be perceived as a threat to the health and safety of a member of our community will not be tolerated. I know that the Niagara Regional Police are well aware of this situation and will take appropriate action if necessary.

I have been in touch with Dr. Hirji this evening and I have expressed both my support and extreme disappointment in this entire situation. I know I speak for all of Regional Council when I say that we appreciate Dr. Hirji’s work, and we stand by to extend any support necessary.