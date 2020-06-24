iHeartRadio
Protests against Bill 175 today

Members and supporters of the Ontario Health Coalition will be staging several noon hour protests today.

The protests at MPP's offices and Queen's Park are aimed at Bill 175, a plan the group says will restructure and privatize home care while refusing to address critical care and the staffing crisis in long-term care homes.

A protest is planned outside of Conservative MPP Sam Oosterhoff's constituency office in Beamsville over the lunch hour.
 

