Province and OSSTF make no progress in weekend talks
Talks between the province and the union representing public high school teachers continued through the weekend.
But OSSTF President Harvey Bischof emerged saying his negotiators remain frustrated over the slow pace of the talks.
Bischof says the union remains committed to negotiating a deal that is good for Ontario's students.
The public high school teachers plan to stage a one day strike on Wednesday if progress isn't made at the bargaining table.
