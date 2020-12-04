Province announces $12.8 million in funding for the NPC

The province is kicking in 12.8 million dollars to the Niagara Parks Commission.

The one time stabilization funding will help help protect jobs, keep some attractions open, ensure compliance with public health protocols, and continue to keep visitors safe through policing and road maintenance activities.

Tourism and Sport Minister Lisa MacLeod was in Niagara Falls for this mornings announcement.

"This has been an incredibly challenging time for our agencies, who have all taken immediate action to reduce costs where possible and help keep visitors safe. Our government is proud to support the Niagara Parks Commission, one of the most spectacular tourist areas that Ontario has to offer." MacLeod said.