Province announces $50 million boost for festival and event organizers

Culture and Tourism industries in Ontario are getting a one time $50 million boost from the provincial government.

The money will be used to help festival and event organizers as they continue to modify their offerings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province will be splitting $43 million among 439 festivals and events through the Reconnect Festival and Event program to help organizers adapt to public health measures with virtual, drive-through, and other safe activities.

Some of the local events that have benefited from the 2021 Reconnect program include Canada Diwali Razzmatazz in Niagara Falls, Christmas in Pelham, Crafted @ Bench Festival in Lincoln, the Emancipation Day Weekend and Picnic in St. Catharines, Loca Fresca 'Crazy Fresh' Niagara in Niagara-On-The-Lake, The Winter Festival of Lights, and the Niagara Grape & Wine Festival.

Another $6 million will be used in the Celebrate Ontario Blockbuster program for larger scale, high-impact signature events that draw in a significant amounts of tourists.