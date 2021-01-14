Province announces enforcement blitz at big box stores in some areas
The Ontario government is preparing for an enforcement blitz at big box stores, but Niagara is not included in the initial push.
Officials say police officers, ministry inspectors, and by-law officers will be going to stores in Toronto, Hamilton, Peel, York, and Durham this weekend to ensure all COVID-19 protocols are being followed.
The inspectors will have the ability to ticket supervisors, employees, and even customers who are not following the requirements.
Businesses and corporations can face up to $10 million in fines for preventing others from following the rules.
