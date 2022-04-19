Province announces funding to train drywall installers and roofers in Niagara

The province is trying to help train more roofers and drywall installers in the region.

The government announcing a $1.2 million investment, in partnership with Niagara College and the Niagara Homebuilders Association, to help train 80 participants.

"All across our province, we continue to see a shortage of workers in the skilled trades, for many life-long careers that pay six figures with defined benefits and pensions," said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development. "These unfilled jobs cost our economy billions in lost productivity and mean families are waiting longer for the goods and services they need. That is why our government is making strategic investments to offer hands-on training and paid work placements for eager job seekers in Niagara, connecting them with local employers in their community who are ready to hire."

The participants will receive technical training at the School of Trades at Niagara College in either roofing or drywall installation.

They will get a hard hat, steel-toed safety boots, safety glasses, and professional-grade tools they need to perform their training - all of which they get to keep.

They will then transition to a six-week paid job placement with a local employer in the community with the employers eligible for up to $5,000 per participant to offset wages.

Richard Lawrence, President of the NHBA says, "This program will allow the NHBA and Niagara College to develop and train students with the skills they need in order to be job site ready to work their way into building a stable career, while filling the void of the 100,000 workers our industry needs over the next decade."

The project is funded by Ontario's Skills Development Fund.