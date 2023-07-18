Province announces training program for young adults in Niagara

The Province is investing $2.9 million to get young adults to train in the technology sector

The program will be led by the Town of Lincoln and the Youth Skills Studio.

250 people under the age of 30 will be able to take a four-month paid training program in Beamsville.

The training will target digital marketing, web development, digital systems administration, cloud computing, and IT.

Lincoln Mayor Sandra Eastons says, "This investment is a win-win for our community members who will gain valuable training here in Lincoln, and for our businesses across key sectors who will benefit from workforce development initiatives to bolster our growing economy."

The program is part of the government's Skills Development Fund.

