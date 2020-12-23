Province approves construction of the new West Niagara Secondary School

Ontario has given the District School Board of Niagara approval to tender the new school.

Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff says the $42.5 investment will provide "a quality learning environment and new opportunities" for students in Beamsville, Grimsby and South Lincoln.

The new West Niagara Secondary School will be located at 5699 King Street and 4640 Durham Road, Beamsville.

Sue Barnett, the Chair of the DSBN, says "the bottom line is that this school is so important for the West Niagara community, and the futures of our students will be brighter because of it."

This project is part of the province’s capital investment program to support students with better learning spaces.

Highlights of the new school construction include: