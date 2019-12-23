Province approves next step for West Lincoln Memorial Hospital

The Ford government has approved a grant for the next step in redeveloping the West Lincoln Memorial Hospital.

The $1.76 million one-time capital funding is to support stage two planning.

In a statement, MPP for Niagara West Sam Oosterhoff says "The Minister of Health has accepted the stage one proposal and approved the project moving to the stage two functional program. The redevelopment project is included in the government’s multi-year infrastructure investment plan and re-confirms our government's support for the project."