Province approves next step for West Lincoln Memorial Hospital
The Ford government has approved a grant for the next step in redeveloping the West Lincoln Memorial Hospital.
The $1.76 million one-time capital funding is to support stage two planning.
In a statement, MPP for Niagara West Sam Oosterhoff says "The Minister of Health has accepted the stage one proposal and approved the project moving to the stage two functional program. The redevelopment project is included in the government’s multi-year infrastructure investment plan and re-confirms our government's support for the project."
-
Legal Stories of the Week
Shelby talks with Criminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind.
-
Joel Cassaday - Walk Off The Earth
Shelby talks to Joel Cassaday from Walk off the Earth before they rock the big stage tonight at the New Year's Eve celebrations in the Falls.
-
Roundtable Round #2 (Chrissy Sadowski, Sara Pritula)
Shelby and the panel talk about their stories of the decade.