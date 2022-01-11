Province changing way that COVID-19 hospitalization data is released

The province is changing the way it reports hospital data related to COVID-19.

The Health Minister says that they will now distinguish patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 from those admitted for other reasons with COVID-19.

Christine Elliott reports that there are 3,220 people hospitalized with COVID-19 today.

54% were admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 and 46% were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the people in ICU, 83% were admitted to the ICU for COVID-19 and 17% were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for COVID-19.

Some ICU-related data is currently unavailable.