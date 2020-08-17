Province eases restrictions on water slides and gyms
We saw more COVID-19 restrictions eased over the weekend.
Gyms can now allow up to 50 people per room, up from the previous cap of 50 per facility, but physical distancing must still be maintained.
The new rule also applies to yoga and dance studios as well as community centres, providing they have the space to allow for two metres between patrons.
The Americana Resort on Lundy's Lane in Niagara Falls announcing on social media, the slides are now open at its water park, but the wave pool remains closed.
-
PARENTAL GUIDANCE - Episode 34This week Chrissy is joined by April Janzen as they discuss raising a special needs child.
-
One Dish, One Mic - Episode 59, August 16, 2020 - Segment 6With Special Guest and People's Champ Patty Krawec.
-
One Dish, One Mic - Episode 59, August 16, 2020 - Segment 5With Special Guest Skyler Williams.