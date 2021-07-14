Province easing COVID-19 testing requirements for fully-vaccinated long-term care home visitors

The province is easing COVID-19 testing requirements for long-term care home visitors.

An update from the province is removing the testing requirement for asymptomatic, fully-immunized staff, caregivers, and visitors after consultations with Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore.

The new guidance to retirement homes also recommends exempting fully immunized people from routine testing

People who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated will still need to be tested.

The change will come into effect on Friday as the province moves into Step Three of the province's reopening plan.

As the province enters the next step of the reopening plan, the province is also removing the limits on the number of visitors to homes, allowing buffet and family-style dining, giving all residents the ability to go on absences, and resuming off-site excursions for residents.