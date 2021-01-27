Province expanding COVID-19 inspections to agricultural sector

The provincial government is expanding COVID-19 inspections to farms, greenhouses, and other agricultural operations.

In a release, Labour Minister Monte McNaughton says the steps are being taken to protect essential temporary foreign workers who may be at higher risk of contracting the virus during the growing season.

Last year, more than 1,780 temporary foreign workers tested positive for COVID-19 in Ontario.

In November, a flower farm in Lincoln struggled the virus as more than 60 people were infected.

At the time, Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji said the initial case was properly reported and they were able to trace and test everyone who was impacted.

Inspectors also visited 718 farms in Ontario last year and issued 383 orders.

Inspectors can issue fines up to $1.5 million for a corporation or $100,000 for an individual failing to adhere to the rules.