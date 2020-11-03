Province expected to announce tiered system to replace Stage 2 lockdowns

The Premier is expected to unveil a new tiered system for COVID-19 restrictions today that will give municipalities and public health units clear criteria for when to impose lockdowns and closures.

That according to CTV News in Toronto.

Government sources tell CTV, the new system will act as a dimmer switch allowing regions to gradually increase or decrease restrictions as needed.

Meantime, the 11 GTHA mayors say they are in favour of safely loosening COVID-19 restrictions in the four provincial hot spots and support the plan to allow more businesses such as gyms to reopen.