Province extending the OLG's line of credit
Ontario's lottery agency is getting some financial help from the province.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation has been given an extended line of credit up to half a billion dollars.
The loan will help the OLG coer operational costs and contractual obligations
The province say it will also make sure casino operations resume quickly as soon as the shut down order lifts.
