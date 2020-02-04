Province hit with escalating job actions by teachers

Thousands of students will be out of class today.

All of the province's Catholic teachers will hit the picket lines this morning as well as public high school and elementary teachers in select boards.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association is holding its second provincewide strike today after a day of contract talks with the province produced no results.

Public high school teachers resume their rotating strikes today in seven boards.

Meanwhile, public elementary teachers will engage in their second day of ramped up rotating strikes.

They will be off the job Thursday and Friday in Niagara.