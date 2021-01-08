Ontario's Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health calls today's COVID-19 numbers scary.

Dr. Barbara Yaffe says the province is in a very serious situation.

"As we look at the modelling, we are going to be, through the public health measures team with input from the Medical Officers of Health from across the province, I think we do need to consider more serious measures."

Early next week the province will release new modelling data.

Premier Doug Ford says new modelling numbers coming out next week are so shocking people will "fall off their chair."

The Premier pleaded with Ontarians during a news conference this morning to stay home and practice public health care measures.

"Please, please just follow the protocols we are in a desperate situation, and when you see the modelling you'll fall off your chair, everything is on the table right now. There will be further measures, becuase this is getting out of control and we have to do whatever it takes, and I know I say it all the time but everything is on the table."

Earlier this week Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health confirmed a province wide curfew is being considered.

Ontario reported another 4,249 COVID-19 infections today.

However, 450 of those were cases not counted earlier in the week.