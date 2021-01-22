Province launches #StayHomeON campaign

Ontario has launched a social media campaign aimed at getting everyone on board with the stay home message.

Tourism Minister Lisa MacLeod says her Ministry along with support from Destination Ontario has pivoted its tourism, culture and sport operations to coordinate an organic social media campaign that kicks off today using the hashtag #StayHomeON.

Athletes, artists, musicians and other online influencers like Rick Mercer, the Toronto Raptors and the Ottawa Senators are helping spread the word.

Niagara Parks Commission CEO David Adames also recorded a message for the campaign.

Premier Doug Ford also released his own online message yesterday.