Province launches #StayHomeON campaign
Ontario has launched a social media campaign aimed at getting everyone on board with the stay home message.
Tourism Minister Lisa MacLeod says her Ministry along with support from Destination Ontario has pivoted its tourism, culture and sport operations to coordinate an organic social media campaign that kicks off today using the hashtag #StayHomeON.
Athletes, artists, musicians and other online influencers like Rick Mercer, the Toronto Raptors and the Ottawa Senators are helping spread the word.
Niagara Parks Commission CEO David Adames also recorded a message for the campaign.
Premier Doug Ford also released his own online message yesterday.
#StayHomeOn pic.twitter.com/RnsLKBrvZJ— Rick Mercer (@rickmercer) January 22, 2021
It is crucial at this time that we all support our healthcare workers by only leaving home for essential reasons. Staying home means saving lives. By working together we can help stop the spread of COVID-19.— Niagara Parks (@NiagaraParks) January 22, 2021
Stay Home. Stay Safe. Save Lives.#StayHomeON@ExploreON @MacLeodLisa pic.twitter.com/rxJjUvI2yC
