Province looking to extend life of marriage licences

Did you have to put your wedding on hold because of the pandemic? Well at least you won't have to worry about obtaining a new marriage licence.

The province says it is taking steps to exend the expiry period of the licences.

The Ford government says if passed, the move would see the expiry date extended for up to 2 years for most licences issued between December 1st, 2019 and the end of the province wide emergency declaration.

Government Services Minister Lisa Thompson says "Our government wants to make the process for these couples easier, so they have one less thing to worry about during this challenging time."