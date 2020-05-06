Province lowering price of booze for bars and restaurants

In an effort to help out struggling restaurants the province will allow them to lower the price of booze.

The government says the minimum price for 29 millilitres of hard liquor like whiskey or gin will be reduced to $1.34 from $2.00 for takeout and delivery orders.

The measure will be in place until January 1st of next year, which is the same time period bars and restauarants have been given to legally sell beer or alcohol with food for takeout and delivery.

