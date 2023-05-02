Province making it easier and more convenient to take transit

The Ontario government is making it easier to take transit by giving riders more ways to pay.

Beginning today, riders on GO Transit, UP Express, Brampton Transit, Burlington Transit, Durham Region Transit, Hamilton Street Railway, MiWay in Mississauga, Oakville Transit and York Region Transit can pay fares by tapping a debit card on a PRESTO device, including debit cards on a smartphone or smartwatch.

Riders can also use debit payment on paratransit services in Burlington, Durham Region, Hamilton, York Region, Oakville, and Ottawa.

The new debit payment option comes as PRESTO reports a million card taps on its devices since the launch of credit card payment in August 2022.

The Ontario government is also working with the Toronto Transit Commission to introduce both credit and debit payment options for Toronto transit riders this summer.