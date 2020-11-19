iHeartRadio
Province marks two straight weeks of COVID-19 cases over 1,000

covid 19 mask

Ontario is reporting 1,210 cases of COVID-19. 

There are 361 new cases in Peel, 346 in Toronto and 143 in York Region. 

There are 1,376 more resolved cases.

Province managed to complete over 41,800 tests in the last reporting period. 

This is the 14th straight day in which Ontario has reported case counts in the quadruple digits.

