Province marks two straight weeks of COVID-19 cases over 1,000
Ontario is reporting 1,210 cases of COVID-19.
There are 361 new cases in Peel, 346 in Toronto and 143 in York Region.
There are 1,376 more resolved cases.
Province managed to complete over 41,800 tests in the last reporting period.
This is the 14th straight day in which Ontario has reported case counts in the quadruple digits.
-
PARENTAL GUIDANCE - Episode 46This week on Parental Guidance, Chrissy speaks with Charles Gervais to talk about going on adventures and getting into nature.
-
-
LIFE UNSCRIPTED - Episode 38Niagara Falls city councillor Wayne Campbell and his wife Helga join Janice to talk about council's approval of his motion to declare a state of emergency for mental illness, addiction and homelessness. They lost their daughter Katie to suicide.