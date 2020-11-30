Province moves several areas to new levels of COVID-19 restriction system

Several parts of Ontario are starting the week in new levels of the province's tiered COVID-19 restriction system.

As of this morning Windsor-Essex is now in the red level, Haldimand-Norfolk moves to orange, and Hastings Prince Edward, Lambton, and Northwestern Public Health Units move to yellow.

Niagara remains in the orange, or 'restrict' level of the plan.

Under the orange level, social gatherings are limited to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors, organized public events are restricted to 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors, and only four people can sit together at restaurants.

Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health has also implemented a measure restricting diners to only people from the same household at one table, or up to two people considered essential for 'physical or mental health,' such as caregivers or social supports for someone living alone.