Province moving to improve internet service in rural areas

Those of us who live in Niagara's larger centres don't think about the issues surrounding internet access that residents living in our rural areas deal with everyday.

Yesterday, the Premier announced the province will be spending $150 million to improve rural internet and cellular service.

Doug Ford noting people in rural communities deserve the same level of service Ontario enjoys and relies on every day.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce also warns they want to prepare for every eventuality come the fall and the start of the school year.

Lecce adding the government is developing a plan to ensure students, teachers and staff are safe when schools reopen in September.