Province names new Education Health Advisor

The province has created a new role to help schools weather the COVID-19 storm.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce announcing Doctor Joshua Tepper, a senior civil servant has been named Education Health Advisor.

In a release Lecce says "we are leveraging the expertise and talents of medical leaders to advise us on how to maximize safety while we face this second wave."

The Minister adding, " Dr. Tepper's depth and breadth of experience will further support our extensive and long-standing efforts to enhance safety and keep all students and staff safe."