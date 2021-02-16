Province not ready to release more vaccine plans
Ontario's health minister says the province is not ready to release a more detailed COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan because of continued supply shortages.
Christine Elliott says the province knows which age groups it wants to prioritize as it distributes its vaccines, but it does not yet have a reliable supply chain.
Elliott says until the vaccine stock becomes more dependable, the province does not want to release timelines it may not be able to achieve.
She says the impending federal approval of a third vaccine - the shot manufactured by AstraZeneca - could also change the province's targets.
The province says it is creating an online booking system to help expand its vaccine rollout in the coming weeks.
On Sunday, the province updated to its priority list to identify adults aged 80 and older, seniors in congregate care and Indigenous adults as those next in line for a shot.
-
New Orleans Mardi Gras is cancelled - for the first time ever!Tim talks to Jamie Gourges on Bourbon St. in New Orleans on the cancellation of Mardi Gras for the first time ever.
-
Domestic and intimate partner violence continue to rise during pandemicCanada's Assaulted Women's Helpline fielded 20,334 calls between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020, compared to 12,352 over the same period the previous year. Opportunities to leave the house to get help - such as daily trips to and from school - have in many cases been eliminated during the pandemic. The Assaulted Women's Helpline has had to expand services, and has received government funding to do so. Tim talks to Executive Dir Women's Place of South Niagara Jennifer Gauthier
-
view from the drive thru - Easy as A - B - Conspiracyview from the drive thru - Easy as A - B - Conspiracy