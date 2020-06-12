Province of Ontario announces 'social circles'

Today, the province outlined 'social circles', the people Ontarians can interact with outside of their households.

Health Minister Christine Elliott explained social circles are people you can touch, hug, and come into close contact with, without the need for physical distancing

Elliott says there are five important pieces to creating your social circle.

1. Your current circle is made up of the people you live with, and anyone that regularly comes into your home.

2. If that circle is less than 10 people, you can add more people.

3. Get agreement from every member of your circle that they will join the circle.

4. Keep the circle safe, maintain physical distancing with anyone outside of the circle.

5. Be true to your circle, no one should be part of more than one circle.

For more information on social circles, click here.

Elliott says this is different than the social gathering limit being upped to 10 people.

Social gatherings of up 10 people can include people outside of your circle, but physical distancing must be maintained, says Elliott.