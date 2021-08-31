Province opening more temporary road test centres

The province is opening more temporary road test centres to clear the backlog of people trying to get their licence.

The centres in Burlington, Markham, and East Gwilimbury will offer passenger G2 and G road tests.

Tests will be available seven days a week between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the temporary locations at Burlington GO Station and Mount Joy GO Station starting Tuesday, September 7th.

Road tests will also be available at the East Gwilimbury GO Station starting Monday, September 20th.

Provincial officials are still promising to set up four more temporary road test centres in Niagara, Mississauga, Ottawa, and southwestern Ontario but there has been no word so far as to when they will be available.