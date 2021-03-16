Province promises fixes for issues with COVID-19 vaccine appointment portal

The province is promising to fix technical issues with the new COVID-19 vaccine appointment portal.

Ontario residents 80 and older were able to start booking their appointments yesterday, but there were a few issues throughout the day including incorrect error notices claiming the "form has been tampered with" and some lengthy wait times.

More than 63,000 people were able to book appointments by the early afternoon, including more than 4,000 seniors in Niagara.

The web portal remains open today for anyone who still needs to book an appointment or residents can also call 1-888-999-6488 to make an appointment.

Niagara's first mass vaccination clinic opens Thursday at the MacBain Community Centre.