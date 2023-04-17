Province proposes lower minimum age for lifeguards to 15

Ontario is proposing to lower the minimum age for lifeguards to 15, in part to address staff shortages many municipalities experienced last summer.



Currently, regulations say that all lifeguards, assistant lifeguards, aquatic instructors and coaches must be at least 16 years old.



But a few years ago the Lifesaving Society lowered its age requirement for the national lifeguard certification to 15.



Society spokesperson Stephanie Bakalar (BAK-ah-lar) says their programs account for physical, cognitive and emotional maturity and judgment, so if a 15 year old is certified, they are ready to work.



The government says it is looking to better align its rules with the training course, as well as allow for more youth employment, ensure public access to swimming and address staffing shortages.



COVID-19-related closures meant the Lifesaving Society couldn't run its certification courses for a while during the pandemic, so the flow of new lifeguards dried up and many pools were having trouble finding enough staff last summer.