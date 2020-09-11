Province putting strict limits on who is eligible for COVID-19 antibody test
The province has announced who will be able to get an antibody test to determine if they had COVID-19.
Many of us suspect we may have had a case of the virus in the weeks or months before the pandemic, but the tests won't be for Ontarians who want to see if their theory is correct.
The Ford government says the test will be for children with a rare inflammatory syndrome, patients who are in hospital with suspected COVID weeks after the symptoms appeared and people with neurological disorders.
However, if you really want to get an antibody test, the Toronto Star reporting you can get one through the private health care clinic, Medcan, but the cost is close to $300.
