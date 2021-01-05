Province records 51 more COVID-19 deaths
Ontario is reporting another 3,128 cases of COVID-19 along with 51 new deaths, as hospitalizations hit a record high and test positivity remained at worrisome levels.
The province conducted nearly 35,200 tests during the last reporting period.
Toronto has 778 new cases, 614 in Peel, 213 in York Region, 172 in Durham, and 151 in Hamilton.
Test positivity accounting for errors and duplicate tests remained at 9.4 per cent, only slightly lower than yesterday.
Thirty-five of today's deaths involved residents of the long-term care system.
Crime Stoppers Month (January)Matt Holmes Speaks with Barry Diamond - Chairman Crime Stoppers of Niagara regarding Crime Stoppers Month
2021, Niagara the Year AheadMatt Holmes Speaks with Laura Ip - St. Catharines Regional Councillor and Rob Foster – Regional Councillor Town of Lincoln regarding the year ahead regionally
First Day of Virtual School Following HolidaysMatt Holmes Speaks with Camillo Cipriano - Director of Education Niagara Catholic District School Board regarding first day of virtual school following Christmas break