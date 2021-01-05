Province records 51 more COVID-19 deaths

Ontario is reporting another 3,128 cases of COVID-19 along with 51 new deaths, as hospitalizations hit a record high and test positivity remained at worrisome levels.

The province conducted nearly 35,200 tests during the last reporting period.

Toronto has 778 new cases, 614 in Peel, 213 in York Region, 172 in Durham, and 151 in Hamilton.

Test positivity accounting for errors and duplicate tests remained at 9.4 per cent, only slightly lower than yesterday.

Thirty-five of today's deaths involved residents of the long-term care system.