Province reporting 3,670 cases of COVID-19 as positivity rate increases

Ontario is reporting 3,670 new COVID-19 cases today.

Health Minister Christine Elliot reports that there are 1,016 new cases in Toronto, 613 in Peel, 519 in York Region, 214 in Ottawa and 196 in Durham.

Provincial officials are also reporting 15 new deaths as part of today's update.

With 42,167 tests processed in the last 24 hours, the province's COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 10.3 per cent. The last time Ontario’s positivity rate was that high was back in early April 2020.

Ontario's seven day average now sits at 3,868.