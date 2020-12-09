Province reporting nearly 1900 new COVID-19 infections

Ontario is reporting nearly 1,900 new COVID-19 cases and 28 more deaths linked to the virus.

Provincial health officials logged 1,890 more infections today.

Ontario’s seven-day average for number of cases reported is now 1,839.

The hot spots continue to have the most cases, with 517 in Toronto, 471 in Peel Region and 187 in York Region.

Testing was up over yesterday, with more than 48,500 tests completed in the last-recorded 24-hour period.