Province reports 2,320 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario is reporting 2,320 new COVID-19 cases today.

That is a slight increase from yesterday when 2,073 cases were reported.

Today's data includes 32 deaths linked to the virus.

According to data provided by the Ministry of Health, there are currently 776 patients in an intensive care unit with COVID-19. The last time ICU admissions fell below the 800 mark was on March 21 when 790 patients were receiving treatment.

Labs across Ontario conducted 45,681 tests for the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 6.4 per cent. Testing numbers had slumped on Monday and Tuesday with just under 30,000 tests performed each day.