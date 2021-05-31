Province reports 916 new COVID-19 cases
Ontario is reporting less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases today.
916 new COVID-19 cases being reported today, which is the lowest number of new infections in a single day since Feb. 17.
Ontario also added 13 COVID-19-related deaths in the previous 24-hour period, bringing the total number of fatalities to 8,757.
There are 731 people hospitalized with COVID-19.
Of those patients, 617 are being treated in intensive care units and 382 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.
