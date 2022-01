Province reports another 37 COVID-19 related deaths with 580 in the ICU

Ontario is reporting a record 4,183 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 580 people in intensive care.



That's up from 3,887 in hospitals on Monday, though not all hospitals report data from the weekends.



There are 37 new COVID-19 deaths being reported today.



Ontario is reporting 7,086 new cases of COVID-19, though Public Health Ontario has said the number is likely higher because of a current policy restricting who can access tests.



Eighty-two per cent of Ontario residents aged five and older have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and 88 per cent have at least one dose.



About 56 per cent of long-term care homes in the province have active COVID-19 outbreaks.