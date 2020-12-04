Province reports more than 1700 new cases of COVID-19
Ontario is reporting more than 1,700 new COVID-19 infections as the number of patients in intensive care continues to climb.
The 1,780 cases represent a slight decrease from yesterday, when more than 1800 cases were logged.
Toronto has 633 new cases, Peel with 433, and York Region 152.
Province managed to conduct more than 56,000 tests in the last reporting period.
