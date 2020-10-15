Province reviewing COVID guidelines for fitness centres

Ontario's associate medical officer of health says the province is considering changing the safety protocols surrounding gyms in light of a COVID-19 outbreak linked to a Hamilton cycling studio.

Dr. Barbara Yaffe says the outbreak at SPINCO is concerning.

The doctor telling reporters yesterday "even though they followed guidelines, there was obviously significant transmission so we do need to review the guidelines and that is in the process."

There are now 69 cases of COVID-19 associated with the downtown fitness centre, 46 primary cases and 23 secondary cases.

