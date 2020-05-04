Province's begin reopening today
A much anticipated new phase in the COVID-19 pandemic starts today with several provinces beginning the process of slowly loosening some of their lockdown restrictions.
Quebec, which accounts for more than half of Canada's coronavirus cases, including deaths from the illness, is reopening retail stores outside Montreal while those in the greater Montreal area are to reopen on May 11.
Ontario, the other epicentre for the virus, is allowing a small list of mostly seasonal businesses to reopen, including garden centres with curbside pick-ups, lawn care and landscaping companies, and automatic car washes.
Manitoba's museums, libraries and retail businesse, including restaurant patios, can reopen today, though at only half capacity.
The province, along with Saskatchewan and Alberta, are also allowing non-essential medical activities, such as dentistry and physiotherapy to resume.
British Columbia has yet to release its reopening plan, however, Premier John Horgan is promising details this week.
The Maritime provinces, where COVID-19 caseloads have been trending downward, began relaxing some restrictions over the past week, primarily in the areas of public health services and outdoor recreation.
-
COVID-19 | OpenInNiagara website connects Niagara businesses with customersBusinesses across Niagara who have adapted to new ways of doing business due to COVID-19 have an innovative tool to help them connect with customers. This week, Niagara Economic Development (NED) officially launched its new OpenInNiagara online business directory. OpeninNiagara.ca allows residents to search businesses by business type and location, and operating hours. Tim talks to Acting Director, Niagara Economic Development Valerie Kuhns.
-
COVID-19 | Feds Pledge $252 Million To Help Agri-Food SectorCanada's agri-food sector is getting $252 million in help from the federal government. Tim talks to Sylvain Charlebois, Senior Director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University.
-
Highway of Heroes parade for Sub-Lt. Abbigail CowbroughThe Canadian Armed Forces is planning to hold a ramp ceremony Wednesday to honour the six service members who went down with a military helicopter that crashed off the coast of Greece. Tim talks to Pam Sweeney Executive Director of the Royal Canadian Legion, Ontario Provincial Command.