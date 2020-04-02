Province's first Pandemic Response Unit being built in Burlington
A new Pandemic Response Unit is being built at Burlington’s Joseph Brant Hospital.
The temporary unit will provide 93 beds for patients who require hospitalization due to COVID-19.
Although this is the province’s first such facility, Toronto Mayor John Tory has also hinted that officials are looking at converting some public buildings into makeshift hospitals if the need arises.
The Joseph Brant Hospital Foundation is also facing the same unprecedented challenges hospitals across the country are facing.
